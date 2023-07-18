CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.93.

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

