Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance
Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,451. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 124.43% and a net margin of 83.17%.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
