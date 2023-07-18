Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

