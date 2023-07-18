Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,099.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,127.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,068.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,793.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,291.63 and a 52-week high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

