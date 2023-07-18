CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Shares Up 0.8%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.28. 2,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

