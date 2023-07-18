CIBC Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$28.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$25.53 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$16.47 and a one year high of C$25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.949688 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

