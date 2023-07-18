CIBC Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.36.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.86 and a 52-week high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

