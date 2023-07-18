Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $147,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

