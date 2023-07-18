Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $575.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.29.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $503.67 on Friday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.09 and a 200-day moving average of $458.01.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.