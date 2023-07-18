Citigroup Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

