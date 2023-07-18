Citigroup Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $43.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

