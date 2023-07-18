Citigroup Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $43.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE SUM opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

