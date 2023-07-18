CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Separately, HSBC raised CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

