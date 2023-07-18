Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CLVLY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 6,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.