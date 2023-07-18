Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 43,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,092. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

