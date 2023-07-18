Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GLQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,869. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.93.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $44,970.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 375,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,259.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,135 shares of company stock worth $303,270.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Equity Fund
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.