Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,869. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $44,970.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 375,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,259.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,135 shares of company stock worth $303,270.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

