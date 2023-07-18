Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 693,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 56.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 6,482,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772,551. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

