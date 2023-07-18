Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.