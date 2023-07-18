Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $580.29 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $580.29 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,068.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00306514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.14 or 0.00798650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.20 or 0.00556082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00121215 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,071,347,062 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,071,067,359.488284 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19070411 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $21,716,499.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

