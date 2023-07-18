Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Conformis Stock Performance
Shares of CFMS opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
Institutional Trading of Conformis
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conformis
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.