Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of CFMS opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

