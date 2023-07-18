Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

CFXTF remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

