Contrasting AB Industrivärden (publ) (IDTVF) and Its Rivals

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,199 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AB Industrivärden (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

AB Industrivärden (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. AB Industrivärden (publ) pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AB Industrivärden (publ) is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AB Industrivärden (publ) N/A N/A 1.71 AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors $223.46 million -$4.20 million 5.96

Profitability

AB Industrivärden (publ)’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AB Industrivärden (publ). AB Industrivärden (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Industrivärden (publ) N/A N/A N/A AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors 371.62% 7.10% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AB Industrivärden (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Industrivärden (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors 1040 4477 6035 95 2.45

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 80.88%. Given AB Industrivärden (publ)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AB Industrivärden (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of AB Industrivärden (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AB Industrivärden (publ) peers beat AB Industrivärden (publ) on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio. AB Industrivärden was founded in 1944 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

