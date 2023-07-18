CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Up 71.7% in June

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CorMedix from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 384,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,779. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 45,003.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Featured Stories

