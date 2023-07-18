Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.80

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJR.B opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The company has a market cap of C$299.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.67.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

