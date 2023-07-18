Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,925,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 46,186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,203.7 days.
Country Garden Trading Down 7.2 %
OTCMKTS:CTRYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About Country Garden
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.