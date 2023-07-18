Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,925,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 46,186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,203.7 days.

Country Garden Trading Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS:CTRYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

