Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Up 6%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $98.24. Approximately 297,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 519,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

