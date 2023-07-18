Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Declares Dividend of GBX 58.80

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cranswick Stock Down 1.1 %

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,240.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,145.45. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,548 ($33.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,394 ($44.38). The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,574.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.46) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.69) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Cranswick

Cranswick Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($42.23), for a total value of £213,987.50 ($279,795.37). 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

