Critical Analysis: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF)

EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Free Report) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EKF Diagnostics and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKF Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 3 4 0 2.57

AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $19.03, suggesting a potential upside of 41.20%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than EKF Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth $2.97 billion 0.61 $69.32 million $0.12 112.33

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than EKF Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of EKF Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth 1.44% 3.17% 1.31%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats EKF Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples. The company also provides glucose and lactate analyzers, such as Biosen C-Line GP+ and C-Line Clinic; Quo-Lab A1c, a desktop point-of-care analyzer for measuring glycated hemoglobin; Quo-Test A1c for the monitoring and management of diabetes; and STAT-Site M Beta-hydroxybutyrate analyzer. In addition, it offers Creamatocrit Plus, an analyzer for detecting the lipid concentration and calorific density in mothers' milk; QuPID and True20 pregnancy tests; and Lactate Scout 4, a lactate analyzer. Further, the company provides clinical chemical analyzers, such as Beta-hydroxybutyrate for monitoring ketosis; Glycated Albumin; Glycated Serum Protein; Nitro-tab Ketone tablets; and Procalcitonin marker for bacterial infection and sepsis, as well as reagents, calibrators, standards, and controls. Additionally, it offers RaPET Serology immunoassay kits; QuStick Strep A for Strep A infection treatment; Altair 240, a chemistry analyzer; Excel, a semi-automated chemistry analyzer; Micro 12, a micro centrifuge for clinical, molecular, and bacteriological applications; Hema-Screen Serology, an analyzer dependent for early detection of colorectal cancer; Uri-Trak 120 urine analyzer; and kits and other services related to COVID-19, as well as contract manufacturing solutions to third-party businesses and laboratory services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

