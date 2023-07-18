CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.97, a P/E/G ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,258,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

