Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

