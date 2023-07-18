CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
