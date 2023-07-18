Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of CUBI opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.57. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $4,866,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 244,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

