Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 6.7%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 181,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 685,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

