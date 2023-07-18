CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

