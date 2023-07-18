D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

D4t4 Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

D4T4 stock opened at GBX 168.25 ($2.20) on Tuesday. D4t4 Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 155.25 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market cap of £67.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16,966.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.14.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D4T4 has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.