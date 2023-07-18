D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
D4t4 Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %
D4T4 stock opened at GBX 168.25 ($2.20) on Tuesday. D4t4 Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 155.25 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market cap of £67.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16,966.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
D4T4 has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
About D4t4 Solutions
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.
