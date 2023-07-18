Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $18.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.19.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
