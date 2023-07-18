Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $18.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.