Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $29.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
