Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $29.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

