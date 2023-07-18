Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Update

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 1,559,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.4 days.

Dali Foods Group Stock Performance

DLLFF stock remained flat at C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. Dali Foods Group has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.42.

About Dali Foods Group

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption; Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food; Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage; and Others.

