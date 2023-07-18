DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002752 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $138.46 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

