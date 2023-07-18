Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.98. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.1861 per share. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Featured Articles

