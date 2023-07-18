Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 20,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $2,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,331,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.82. 3,356,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,393. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

