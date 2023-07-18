Davis R M Inc. Has $59.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $59,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,860. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.25.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

