DeltaFi (DELFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,722.02

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $5,722.02 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

