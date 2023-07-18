Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $57.69 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Dero has a market capitalization of $57.69 million and approximately $41,480.73 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00014004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,024.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00311496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00828980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00561523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00063282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00123689 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,722,077 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

