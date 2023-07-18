Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

DSNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.