Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $35.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGFree Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.