Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.62

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $96.26, with a volume of 9750721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.