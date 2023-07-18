Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.00

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91.64 ($1.20), with a volume of 142732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.21).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £169.80 million and a P/E ratio of 440.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.78.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,380.95%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

