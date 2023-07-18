Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4877 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. 131,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

