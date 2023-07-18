Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.10

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 72441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DUFRY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

